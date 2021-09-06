ADVERTISEMENT

Didier Saint-Georges to depart Carmignac after 14 years

Retires on 1 October

Ellie Duncan
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
Didier Saint-Georges joined Carmignac in 2007
Image:

Didier Saint-Georges joined Carmignac in 2007

Carmignac has announced that Didier Saint-Georges, a “pillar” of the organisation, is due to retire on 1 October.

Saint-Georges, who is managing director and member of the strategic investment committee at Carmignac, has spent 14 years at the French asset management firm, having joined in 2007.

Edouard Carmignac, chairman and chief investment officer of Carmignac, which he founded in 1989, said: "After 14 years with us, Didier Saint-Georges has announced internally that he intends to retire on the 1st of October 2021. 

"Over these years, Didier has been a pillar of our organisation, ensuring a permanent presence with our clients and tirelessly sharing insights on our management choices and our markets views.

"It has been a great pleasure for me to work with Didier and I would like to thank him warmly on behalf of the Carmignac teams for his contribution."

Bargain hunting in an expensive market: What do you do when everything looks too pricey?

He added: "I would also like to thank him for having built up a talented team around him over the last few years, made of experienced and recognised professionals, Kevin Thozet and Gergely Majoros, who are already well-known by our clients."

Prior to joining Carmignac, Saint-Georges spent ten years with JP Morgan in London, Paris and New York, where he set up and ran the international equity department.

In 1997, he became managing director at Merrill Lynch, in charge of the global equities and derivatives activities in Paris.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

10,000 Black Interns opens applications for 2022 internship programme

Square Mile looks to EdenTree for new business development director

ADVERTISEMENT

More on People moves

Margaret O'Connor joins as non-executive director
People moves

Chrysalis names Margaret O'Connor non-executive director

Experience in disruptive technologies

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
Square Mile's Richard Romer-Lee
People moves

Square Mile looks to EdenTree for new business development director

Scott Dakers will drive expansion across the north

Ellie Duncan
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
WisdomTree has hired to its digital assets team
People moves

WisdomTree adds to digital assets team

Two new hires

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Janus Henderson raises pay across entire company

06 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Prepare your portfolio for a low carbon future

01 September 2021 • 7 min read
04

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

31 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

Responsible Housing REIT announces intention to float

31 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

FRC announces 125 'successful' signatories to new UK Stewardship Code as one-third of applicants fail to make list

06 September 2021 • 2 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 