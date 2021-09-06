WisdomTree adds to digital assets team

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor appointed Benjamin Dean as a director of its new digital assets team and Alice Liu as senior associate on the European research team, both of whom started on 23 August.

Dean will be involved in WisdomTree's digital asset product development process, advising on overall strategy and developing "connectivity to projects and services providers within the cryptocurrency ecosystem".

Crypto at 'the point of no return' according to the Augmentum trust He joined WisdomTree from Hiscox Insurance Group where he was cyber catastrophe research lead. Prior to joining Hiscox, Dean provided consulting services on emerging technology, including digital assets, for various public and private sector organisations such as Coin Center, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Parliament.

Liu, who joins from Coutts & Co, will focus solely on digital assets, supporting the team's distribution efforts in Europe and complementing the existing cryptocurrency expertise within the team.

Paying for coffee with crypto: Will it become our daily routine? Alexis Marinof, head of Europe at WisdomTree, said: "Digital assets continue to grow in popularity and is establishing itself as an asset class with great potential.

"With investors seeking out high quality research, education and thought leadership, we have bolstered our team with the appointments of Ben and Alice to meet the growing demand we are seeing."

The hires follow the launch of a physically-backed ether ETP and cross-listing its range across multiple European exchanges.