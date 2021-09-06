ADVERTISEMENT

WisdomTree adds to digital assets team

Two new hires

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
WisdomTree has hired to its digital assets team
WisdomTree has hired to its digital assets team

WisdomTree has hired two digital assets specialists as the asset class grows in popularity among investors.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor appointed Benjamin Dean as a director of its new digital assets team and Alice Liu as senior associate on the European research team, both of whom started on 23 August.

Dean will be involved in WisdomTree's digital asset product development process, advising on overall strategy and developing "connectivity to projects and services providers within the cryptocurrency ecosystem".

He joined WisdomTree from Hiscox Insurance Group where he was cyber catastrophe research lead. Prior to joining Hiscox, Dean provided consulting services on emerging technology, including digital assets, for various public and private sector organisations such as Coin Center, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Parliament.

Liu, who joins from Coutts & Co, will focus solely on digital assets, supporting the team's distribution efforts in Europe and complementing the existing cryptocurrency expertise within the team.

Alexis Marinof, head of Europe at WisdomTree, said: "Digital assets continue to grow in popularity and is establishing itself as an asset class with great potential.

"With investors seeking out high quality research, education and thought leadership, we have bolstered our team with the appointments of Ben and Alice to meet the growing demand we are seeing."

The hires follow the launch of a physically-backed ether ETP and cross-listing its range across multiple European exchanges.

Trust boards have more equal pay than FTSE 100

Janus Henderson launches two sustainable equity funds

