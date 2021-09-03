Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF rating reinstated in latest Square Mile review

Janus Henderson suspended dealing in the fund in March 2020 and it remained closed until February 2021. Despite this, Square Mile maintained the rating suspension so it could monitor the fund's progress and see how the team at Janus Henderson would handle potential outflows upon reopening the fund to investors.

Cash in the fund at the at the end of July stands at 16.5% and Square Mile's analysts said they are comfortable with the liquidity management undertaken by Janus Henderson. They have now reinstated the recommended rating of the fund.

The ratings round up for August included four new ratings, including one Responsible A rating, one rating reinstated, seven ratings retained, one rating suspended and one removed, pending further review.

When it comes to the new ratings, Jupiter Corporate Bond fund was awarded an A Rating as analysts considered it "an attractive offering for investors seeking exposure to the sterling corporate bond market". Adam Darling and Harry Richards took over the fund in 2018 and have built "a promising track record, extracting alpha from their top-down views and the bottom-up selection".

Premier Miton UK Growth fund has also been awarded an A rating as a result of the co-managers Jon Hudson and Benji Dawes' "well thought-out, clear and disciplined investment approach". Square Mile believes the fund is suitable for investors with some risk tolerance, given both the performance aspirations and the market capitalisation composition of the portfolio, which has a clear a preference for small and medium-sized companies.

The research firm's analysts have introduced the PIMCO GIS Dynamic Multi-Asset fund into the Academy of Funds with an A rating. Managed by "experienced global macro investor Geraldine Sandstrom", Square Mile believes the fund has the potential to provide good risk-adjusted returns and meet its objectives over the long term.

The LF Montanaro UK Income fund received a responsible A rating given the firm's investment philosophy, which centres around making investment simple by identifying the best sustainable quality small and mid-cap growth companies, with the intention of holding them for the long term.

The research firm considers this to be an attractive strategy for investors seeking to diversify their UK equity income streams away from large, blue chip companies, would like ESG considerations to be fully integrated into their investments and who are willing to accept higher volatility than the FTSE All Share index over shorter time periods. The fund is managed by Charles Montanaro and Guido Dacie-Lombardo.

Elsewhere, the NN (L) Green Bond and the NN (L) Green Bond Short Duration funds retained their responsible A ratings. Royal London Passive Changes saw all four recommended ratings retained as did the Embark Horizon Multi-Asset fund range.

Square Mile has suspended its rating on the Invesco Tactical Bond fund on the news that Jack Parker, the fund's co-portfolio manager, would step down from his portfolio management responsibilities from 31 August while remaining on the team as senior portfolio strategist.

Julien Eberhardt, fund manager and senior credit analyst, will assume the role of co-portfolio manager. The rating suspension will remain in place pending a review meeting with the newly announced manager.

Royal London UK Equity Income saw its A rating removed in what Square Mile said was a "difficult decision". This rating was suspended in February 2021 on the news that the fund's long-standing manager, Martin Cholwill, was to retire. After a short transition period, Cholwill left the business at the end of May, with responsibility of the fund passing over to Richard Marwood.

Square Mile's analysts said they acknowledged Marwood's experience and track record in running UK equities. However, they said the fund's rating was predicated on Cholwill's involvement on the strategy. They also believe that there will be some "subtle differences in the way the fund will be managed in future" and would therefore to prefer to see how these evolve over the coming months than to continue with a rating at this juncture.