ADVERTISEMENT

PM Johnson set to roll out tax hike for social care reforms - reports

Will impact 25 million people

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
PM Johnson will implement a tax rise in the form of a national insurance increase
Image:

PM Johnson will implement a tax rise in the form of a national insurance increase

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will implement a tax rise in the form of a national insurance increase, according to a report from The Telegraph, in order to fund the UK Government’s social care reforms.

The move, which will impact 25 million people, will contribute towards capping social care costs and increasing NHS funding.

The tax rise is expected to be announced next week, with the prime minister favouring a 1% hike but the Treasury seeking a higher increase of 1.25%. A report from The Times suggests health secretary Sajid Javid is pushing for a 2% hike, given 1% would only raise £10bn - leaving a shortfall.

While the reforms will work towards fulfilling Johnson's pledge to "fix the crisis in social care once and for all", it breaks the Conservative Party's manifesto at the 2019 election which stated: "We promise not to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT".

Plans will see the amount an individual will ever have to pay for their social care costs capped at between £60,000 and £80,000 according to The Telegraph. Almost 26 million UK citizens in employment pay national insurance, according to Resolution Foundation think tank.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Saracen Fund Managers hires former SVM investment analyst

Waverton pushes for corporate sustainability with new hire

ADVERTISEMENT

More on UK

CPI rose by 2% in the 12 months to July 2021, down from 2.5% in June
Economics

Technical 'bluff' sees UK 12-month inflation dip in July

Latest ONS figures

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 18 August 2021 • 2 min read
Dan Mannix
People moves

RWC Partners names Tord Stallvik as CEO ahead of Mannix departure

Mannix steps down from role after eight years

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest Brexit news, views and analysis
UK

Brexit Blog: Brussels estimates UK will pay €47.5bn in Brexit divorce bill

The latest on the UK's life outside the EU

Investment Week
clock 09 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Powell: Delta variant stifles tapering despite strong progress towards maximum employment

27 August 2021 • 3 min read
03

Responsible Housing REIT announces intention to float

31 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Industry Voice: Unlocking opportunities in Sustainable Cities

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

31 August 2021 • 4 min read
06

Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust targets £300m IPO

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 