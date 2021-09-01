Saracen Fund Managers hires former SVM investment analyst

According to Saracen, Birch will be responsible for equity analysis and research, supporting the team in its search for high-calibre companies trading at low valuations and championing the manager's "quality but not at any price" investment philosophy. He will work across Saracen's TB Saracen Global Income and Growth funds, as well as the TB UK Alpha fund.

Prior to joining the firm, Birch was a deputy fund manager and investment analyst at SVM Asset Management.

The appointment comes two months after AssetCo, the global asset and wealth management company specialising in acquiring, managing and operating asset activities, completed its acquisition of the Scottish manager.

Graham Campbell, CEO and fund manager at Saracen Fund Managers, said: "Alasdair's investment convictions and past experience make him a superb fit for Saracen. His appointment forms part of our ambitious plans for the business. We aim to strengthen the investment team, continue to deliver for our clients and also over time broaden both our client base and our product range.

Birch added: "I'm excited to be joining Saracen's experienced and highly regarded team. With AssetCo's recent acquisition of Saracen now complete I am very much looking forward to being part of this next exciting chapter in Saracen's story."

The TB Saracen Global Income and Growth fund has remained in the top quartile since November 2020, while the UK Alpha Fund has been ranked in the first quartile since it launched in 1999, acheiving a 926.8% cumulative performance, according to the manager.

The fund also beat out its sector benchmark - IA UK All Companies - by just over 700% during this period.