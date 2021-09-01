ADVERTISEMENT

Waverton pushes for corporate sustainability with new hire

Georgie Lee
clock 01 September 2021 • 1 min read
Saskia Blyham of Waverton
Image:

Saskia Blyham of Waverton

Waverton has appointed Saskia Blyham to fill the newly-created role of corporate sustainability manager in a push to meet regulatory requirements including the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Financial Reporting Council’s Stewardship Code.

In her new role, Blyham will coordinate the firm's corporate responsibility programme, as well as deliver strategic direction and internal training to meet regulatory demands.

Nick Tucker, CEO of Waverton, said: "As Waverton grows, it is essential that we are aligned both with our investment approach and our core values as a business. It's clear that the role of Corporate Sustainability is central and warrants an experienced and dedicated resource - we are delighted that Saskia has joined us to take this forward."

Waverton IM hires new marketing head from Schroders

The firm has set out a corporate social responsibility strategy (CSR) that is grounded in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to the firm, it believes in carrying out active engagement and intends to aid clients who want to invest responsibly and support companies that represent sustainable opportunities in the long term.

In February, Waverton Investment moved to strengthen its ESG team with the hire of analyst and ESG specialist Paris Jordan, from Murano Consulting.

Blyham said: "I'm delighted to be joining Waverton in this new role and take its CSR and responsible investment strategies to the next phase. The investment management sector is instrumental in building a sustainable future for all and I'm excited to see Waverton leading by example."

Blyham joins from the Charities Aid Foundation where she was corporate CSR adviser and programme manager for the firm's investment management portfolio.

She begins her new role on 1 September 2021.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on ESG

Graham Campbell of Saracen Fund Managers
People moves

Saracen Fund Managers hires former SVM investment analyst

Investment director role

Georgie Lee
clock 01 September 2021 • 1 min read
The European Green Deal: When macroeconomics matter
Investment Trusts

The European Green Deal: When macroeconomics matter

European Green Deal rare opportunity

Stefan Gries
clock 01 September 2021 • 3 min read
Cazenove Capital has made three appointments to its regional offices
People moves

Cazenove Capital bolsters regional offices with trio of hires

Three new advisers

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

26 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

FCA 'not capable' of effectively supervising Binance

26 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

31 August 2021 • 4 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 