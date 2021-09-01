Waverton pushes for corporate sustainability with new hire

In her new role, Blyham will coordinate the firm's corporate responsibility programme, as well as deliver strategic direction and internal training to meet regulatory demands.

Nick Tucker, CEO of Waverton, said: "As Waverton grows, it is essential that we are aligned both with our investment approach and our core values as a business. It's clear that the role of Corporate Sustainability is central and warrants an experienced and dedicated resource - we are delighted that Saskia has joined us to take this forward."

The firm has set out a corporate social responsibility strategy (CSR) that is grounded in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to the firm, it believes in carrying out active engagement and intends to aid clients who want to invest responsibly and support companies that represent sustainable opportunities in the long term.

In February, Waverton Investment moved to strengthen its ESG team with the hire of analyst and ESG specialist Paris Jordan, from Murano Consulting.

Blyham said: "I'm delighted to be joining Waverton in this new role and take its CSR and responsible investment strategies to the next phase. The investment management sector is instrumental in building a sustainable future for all and I'm excited to see Waverton leading by example."

Blyham joins from the Charities Aid Foundation where she was corporate CSR adviser and programme manager for the firm's investment management portfolio.

She begins her new role on 1 September 2021.