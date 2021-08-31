ADVERTISEMENT

PGIM launches next gen fund

To invest in 30 to 40 companies

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM investments international
Image:

Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM investments international

PGIM have launched a new NextGeneration Opportunities fund which will be run by their active equity manager, Jennison Associates.

The fund will target 30 to 40 companies that are considered the next generation of high-growth opportunities across small and mid-sized companies.

Benchmarked against the MSCI All Country World SMID Cap index, the fund invests in a range of industries innovating within the themes driving the next generation economy such as digital payments, e-commerce platforms and cloud computing.

Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM Investments International, said: "Small- and mid-cap stocks tend to be less well researched than larger-capitalisation stocks, and Jennison's specialism in unearthing equity growth is well suited to this segment of the market."

The PGIM Jennison Next Generation Opportunities fund will be managed by a team led by global small- and mid-cap equity portfolio manager, John Donnelly, and head of global equity, Mark Baribeau.

Donnelly said: "As growth becomes harder to find, our active approach seeks to invest early in a company's life cycle to capture a long runway of compounded returns."

The fund launched on 31 August with $25m in assets under management. It is a sub-fund of the Irish-domiciled UCITS fund umbrella, PGIM Funds plc.

PGIM intends to initially register the fund for sale in Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Singapore (institutional investors only), Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Cazenove Capital bolsters regional offices with trio of hires

Hurst Point Group claims former Sanlam Wealth CEO John White

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Funds

The new ETF is categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation
Funds

BlackRock launches ESG version of iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF

Cites 'strong' investor demand

Ellie Duncan
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
The trust has identified renewable energy infrastructure assets including wind, solar, hydro and hydrogen assets
Funds

Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust targets £300m IPO

£500m pipeline of assets identified

Ellie Duncan
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
JP Morgan Equity Income will close to new investors on 30 September 2021
Funds

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

Retains gold and silver ratings

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Is the Value Rally in Emerging Markets Sustainable?

25 August 2021 • 3 min read
02

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

26 August 2021 • 1 min read
01 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 