BlackRock launches ESG version of iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF

The new ETF is categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

The new fund, which tracks the Bloomberg MSCI Global Aggregate Sustainable and Green Bond SRI index, has been launched in response to investor demand for an ESG version of its iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF.

BlackRock said that AGGE will offer broad, diversified exposure to the global bond market across 70 countries and over 30 currencies, and will provide an improved sustainability profile compared to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index.

Martin Gilbert: Adapt like ETFs, or get left behind

The Bloomberg MSCI Global Aggregate Sustainable and Green Bond SRI index excludes issuers with an MSCI ESG rating lower than BBB, and also applies exclusions to sovereign and government-related bonds based on the UN sanctions list, which results in a bond universe of 20,000 securities, compared to its parent index's universe of 27,000.

The index also allocates at least 10% of its market value to securities classified as green bonds.

AGGE is categorised as Article 8 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), as BlackRock aims for 70% of its fund launches and re-positionings in Europe in 2021 to be Article 8- or 9-compliant.

Brett Olson, head of fixed income iShares in EMEA for BlackRock, said there has been "strong demand" from across client segments for a sustainable global aggregate exposure.

BlackRock unveils two Paris-aligned sustainable equity ETFs

"Many investors transitioning their fixed income allocations are embracing indexing due to the diversification, transparency and efficiency that ETFs provide," he added.

"We believe the iShares Global Aggregate Bond ESG ETF meets investors' needs for a diversified global fixed income investment grade-rated building block, whilst also offering improved sustainable characteristics."

The new ETF has a total expense ratio of 0.1%.