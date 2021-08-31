ADVERTISEMENT

Tavistock Wealth to be renamed Titan Asset Management as sale to Titan Wealth completes

John Leiper remains as CIO

Ellie Duncan
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Tavistock's Brian Raven
The sale of Tavistock Wealth, Tavistock’s multi-asset manager, to Titan Wealth has been completed and will be renamed Titan Asset Management.

It was also confirmed that Tavistock CIO John Leiper will remain in his role.

The deal was granted change in control approval by the Financial Conduct Authority on 9 August.

Tavistock announced on 14 June this year that it had entered a ten-year strategic partnership with Titan Wealth, through which Titan Wealth acquired Tavistock Wealth (TWL), which has more than £1bn of funds under management, for a consideration of up to £40m in cash, together with a ten-year earn out.

Shareholders gave their approval for the deal, which is equivalent to 6.58p per Tavistock share, on 23 July.

James Kaberry and Andrew Fearon, joint-CEOs of Titan Wealth, said: "We value the strong relationship we have built with Tavistock and look forward to working closely with them. Tavistock Wealth will be renamed Titan Asset Management.

Tavistock chief: Sale of multi-asset business means 'acquisitions at accelerated rate'

"John Leiper will continue in his role as chief investment officer, overseeing a well-established team who have an excellent investment track record, and who will play a key part in the rollout of Titan Wealth's central investment proposition that is being launched for both large and smaller IFA groups."

Tavistock chief executive Brian Raven added that the transaction "endorses our corporate strategy".

A new company, Tavistock Asset Management, now markets the group's centralised investment proposition, both the ACUMEN UCITS funds and the group's model portfolio service (MPS). TAM will retain Titan Wealth as investment manager for the MPS.

Raven added: "Our partnership with Titan Wealth will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and deliver maximum value to our shareholders. We also look forward to continuing to work closely with the highly successful investment team at TWL."

ADVERTISEMENT
