HANetf partners with Quikro for cleaner living ETF

The Cleaner Living ESG-S UCITS ETF (DTOX) will list on London Stock Exchange in early September for a total expense ratio of 0.59%, offering investors access to a range of firms across five consumer segments.

Ex-Woodford IM sales head Dale takes new role at HANetf

DTOX targets investments across cleaner food and dining, cleaner health and beauty, cleaner building and infrastructure, cleaner transportation and cleaner energy.

It tracks the Tematica Bita Cleaner Living Sustainability Screened index, developed with Tematica Research, which provides a basket of stocks that derive at least 80% of their revenue from "the structural change powering cleaner living".

Beyond Meat, Blink Charging Co, Nio, Peloton Interactive, Renewable Energy Group, Trex Company and Tesla are among the firms included.

HANetf, Quikro and Tematica Research previously partnered to launch the Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity UCITS ETF (DIGI) in October 2020.

Omar ElKhesen, CEO of Quikro, said: "The craze towards cleaner living is not going away. It has become clear that this sentiment has led to a structural shift in our society, as opposed to a short-term fad, and companies are pivoting to capture the changing consumer spending profile through new products.

"Consumers are becoming much more knowledgeable about the products they are purchasing and making conscious choices towards a cleaner, sustainable lifestyle. Demand for cleaner products and solutions, be they beauty products, or the food that we eat, is evident in almost every aspect of everyday life: when at the supermarket, or when purchasing new appliances or vehicles."

Procure Innovation and HANetf reach final frontier with Europe's first space ETF

Hector McNeil, co-founder and co-CEO of HANetf, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Quikro and Tematica team once again after the successful launch of the Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity UCITS ETF (DIGI) in 2020 and adding Cleaner Living ESG-S UCITS ETF to our range of thematic and ESG ETFs."

"HANetf has one of the most extensive ranges of thematic ETFs available in Europe, and DTOX is an excellent addition to that range. It is important we offer investors the opportunity to consider unique ETFs that may offer access to long-term, sustainable megatrends, and the ‘cleaner living' theme is clearly a good addition to the investor's tool kit and another market first for Quikro and HANetf."