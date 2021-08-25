Vermeer Partners names joint chairman

Edgedale will share the role with Michael Kerr-Dineen and will be supported by investment director and head of fund research, William Buckhurst.

Kerr-Dineen said: "Bringing James on board is an important milestone for Vermeer Partners. He is a highly talented operator, with a very strong reputation in the industry both as a business leader and an investment manager. James understands our ethos, and I know he will fit into the culture of the firm."

JM Finn shakes up board as CEO and chair retire from roles

Vermeer Partners' CEO, Simon Melling, said that the arrival of Edgedale "strengthens our senior team and demonstrates our ability to attract top talent to the partnership".

He added: "This news comes on the back of impressive growth for Vermeer Partners going from start-up to AUM of £1.8bn in just over two years."