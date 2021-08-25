ADVERTISEMENT

Vermeer Partners names joint chairman

Ex-JM Finn chairman will join in July 2022

Jenny Turton
25 August 2021
Vermeer Partners has appointed James Edgedale as joint chairman
Vermeer Partners has appointed former JM Finn chairman James Edgedale as its joint chairman, joining in July 2022.

Edgedale will share the role with Michael Kerr-Dineen and will be supported by investment director and head of fund research, William Buckhurst.

Kerr-Dineen said: "Bringing James on board is an important milestone for Vermeer Partners. He is a highly talented operator, with a very strong reputation in the industry both as a business leader and an investment manager. James understands our ethos, and I know he will fit into the culture of the firm." 

JM Finn shakes up board as CEO and chair retire from roles

Vermeer Partners' CEO, Simon Melling, said that the arrival of Edgedale "strengthens our senior team and demonstrates our ability to attract top talent to the partnership".

He added: "This news comes on the back of impressive growth for Vermeer Partners going from start-up to AUM of £1.8bn in just over two years."

