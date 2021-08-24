First Sentier Investors adds iNED to its UK authorised corporate director

In her new role, Lowe will be responsible for providing independent strategic guidance and oversight to the company.

She currently holds roles across several boards, including chair of T. Bailey Asset Management, investment committee member at the Big Exchange, and iNED roles with Rathbones Unit Trust Management, Embark Investment Services and Beatson Cancer Charity.

Lowe also held many roles within Standard Life Investments, including head of UK distribution.

Gary Cotton, managing director UK of First Sentier Investors, said: "Jacquie brings both extensive knowledge of the UK funds market and valuable experience as an independent director, and we warmly welcome her as our latest independent non-executive director.

"We value our external board members who provide us with important guidance, oversight and independent thinking that benefits our business and our clients."