First Sentier Investors adds iNED to its UK authorised corporate director

Jacqueline Lowe joins

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 24 August 2021 • 1 min read
Jacqueline Lowe joins as an independent non-executive director
First Sentier Investors has appointed Jacqueline Lowe as an independent non-executive director (iNED) to the board of its authorised corporate director First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited.

In her new role, Lowe will be responsible for providing independent strategic guidance and oversight to the company.

She currently holds roles across several boards, including chair of T. Bailey Asset Management, investment committee member at the Big Exchange, and iNED roles with Rathbones Unit Trust Management, Embark Investment Services and Beatson Cancer Charity.

£20m First Sentier Diversified Growth fund to close due to insufficient scale

Lowe also held many roles within Standard Life Investments, including head of UK distribution.

Gary Cotton, managing director UK of First Sentier Investors, said: "Jacquie brings both extensive knowledge of the UK funds market and valuable experience as an independent director, and we warmly welcome her as our latest independent non-executive director.

"We value our external board members who provide us with important guidance, oversight and independent thinking that benefits our business and our clients."

James Baxter-Derrington

