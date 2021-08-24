Fidelity's Price says Japan's emerging entrepreneurship provides unlisted opportunities for trust

Nicholas Price, who has been managing the £303m investment trust since 2015, said he has observed "a lot of entrepreneurship which wasn't there in Japan 10 years ago when I was looking at companies".

Price said the emerging entrepreneurship in Japan is down to "a change among young people" and their acceptance that there is "not a job for life".

"A lot of them graduate from great universities and traditionally they just went straight into a job for life at a blue chip company and didn't come out of that company until they were 60-years-old and retired," he said.

"[Now] the young people are prepared to move around and try to create a new business. They learn in the businesses they're in, they see the problems, then the potential opportunities for them to solve those problems, and they're going out and founding these companies."

Price added that at the early stage there is now more funding available in Japan, and "in the later stage, we're also able to help these companies grow a bit more as well".

"There's a large opportunity for the trust to invest not just in listed companies but in unlisted companies as well," he said.

"One of them which has been one of the big performers in the portfolio is Coconala. It is a good example of an entrepreneurial company we saw pre-IPO and then owned through the IPO. That one we bought into about two years ago."

Coconala, which is an online consumer-to-consumer platform, generated a return of 350% for the trust from initial investment in 2019 to March this year when it listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, according to Price.

The holding is one of the top overweight positions in the portfolio, at 3.1%.

One of the themes the manager has identified for the investment trust is "reopening". These are companies that he believes "have very good growth prospects" that have been "severely dented" by the pandemic.

"Those names have underperformed significantly over the past year or not done that well, so I see an opportunity there to own those growth names which are fundamentally interesting longer term but then will also benefit when people go back to normal."

One of the ways he is playing this theme is through Oriental Land, which owns and operates the Tokyo Disney resort.

Price previously held the stock in the trust in 2019 and added it again in the first quarter of 2020.

"I think as we slowly exit [the pandemic] what I like about the company is it has expanded its capacity, so it can absorb the customers coming back. At the same time it also has better pricing points, so the profitability of the company should improve significantly post-coronavirus," he said.

The Fidelity Japan Trust slightly lagged its peer group over the 12 months to 23 August 2021, generating a 21.2% return versus the AIC IT Japan sector average return of 22.7%, according to FE fundinfo. However, over three years to 23 August, the investment trust delivered a 46.7% return, compared to the sector average of 25.2%.