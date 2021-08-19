ADVERTISEMENT

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

Raises £127m in first close

The Gresham House Forest Growth & Sustainability fund saw £127m in subscriptions during its first fundraise, including commitments from two major institutional investors, exceeding the initial target of £100m.

The specialist manager said it expects to conduct a second fundraising for the fund later this year, given a strong pipeline of deals and timely deployment.

It noted valuations in forestry have been on the rise and demand from investors has been growing, since the asset fits into ESG-aligned strategies, which have continued to see strong inflows this year.

Launched in June, the Forest Growth & Sustainability fund aims to deliver sustainable capital growth through the creation of new productive woodland, and to provide exposure to existing income-generating forestry in the UK.

The fund will generate returns by selling timber and through the capital growth of land and trees, while also producing carbon credits from the creation of new woodland.

Gresham House hires new head of wholesale retail funds

Investors are expected to receive distributions in the form of verified carbon credits that can be retained for 'insetting' purposes - to address carbon emissions in their sphere of influence or portfolio - or sold to provide income.

Gresham House is the UK's largest commercial forestry manager, in charge of roughly 140,000 hectares of forestry worth more than £1.8bn.

Olly Hughes, managing director, forestry at Gresham House, said: "This impressive first close is testament to Gresham House's long-standing track record in the forestry space and shows clear and growing appetite for the asset class from institutional and private client investors.

"This flexible strategy allows investors to choose to use the carbon credits generated for offsetting purposes or sell the units to generate income.

"As investors increasingly focus on sustainable investments, forestry is emerging as one of the most impactful solutions, which combats climate change and enhances biodiversity, while also serving as an excellent investment diversifier and producing meaningful uncorrelated returns."

Gresham House completes Appian deal to establish EU presence

Eilidh Mactaggart, CEO of the Scottish National Investment Bank, an investor in the fund, added: "The bank is delighted to cornerstone this new sustainable forestry fund focused on new and diverse planting in Scotland.

"Gresham House is an experienced forestry fund manager, and we are very excited to support them in this new venture. The new planting element and ability to generate carbon credits represents a novel investment proposition which mainstream investors have yet to fully embrace.

"The bank's cornerstone investment is designed to encourage other investors to follow us into this new type of forestry fund. We therefore believe this opportunity to be an excellent fit for the bank's ambition to lead the way on innovative mission aligned investments."

