Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy NN Investment Partners for €1.6bn

Deal to close at the beginning of 2022

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
The transaction is to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022
Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is set to buy Dutch asset manager NN Investment Partners (NN IP) for €1.6bn.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions.  

GSAM beat Frankfurt-based asset manager DWS in bidding for NN IP. The acquisition is Goldman Sachs' largest since David Solomon became chief executive in 2018.

NN Investment partners has $355bn of assets under management, 75% of which are ESG integrated.

The Dutch business's employees will join GSAM following the closure of the transaction and GSAM expects the Netherlands to become a "significant location" in their European operations.

"We believe that NN Investment Partners' expertise will strengthen our fund management and distribution platform across retail and institutional channels in Europe and support us in delivering long-term value to clients," GSAM said in a press release.

$190bn of NN IP's AUM is managed on behalf of its insurance parent company. As a result of the deal, the parent company NN Group will become a client of GSAM.

GSAM already has $2.3trn in assets under supervision, of which $550bn is managed for insurers and $600bn is in Europe.  

Solomon said: "This acquisition allows us to accelerate our growth strategy and broaden our asset management platform. NN Investment Partners offers a leading European client franchise and an extension of our strength in insurance asset management.

"Across NN Investment Partners' offerings they have been successful in integrating sustainability which mirrors our own level of ambition to put responsible investing and stewardship at the heart of our business.

"We look forward to partnering with the team at NN Investment Partners as we focus on delivering long-term value to our clients and our shareholders."

David Knibbe, CEO of NN Group, added: "NN Group and NN Investment Partners have a longstanding and successful shared history. We value this strong and constructive relationship that we have and we look forward to further building on it in a new form."

Kathleen Gallagher

