ADVERTISEMENT

Cohen & Steers appoints Khalid Husain as head of ESG

Previously at Moody's Investor Services

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Khalid Husain will oversee the firm’s ESG investment framework and integration process
Image:

Khalid Husain will oversee the firm’s ESG investment framework and integration process

Khalid Husain has joined Cohen & Steers as senior vice-president and head of ESG, where he will oversee the firm’s ESG investment framework and integration process, serving as chair of the asset manager's ESG Steering Committee.

In this newly created role, Husain will also enhance the investment teams' existing ESG process, support strategy development and help guide Cohen & Steers' commitment to responsible corporate practices.

He brings more than 22 years of ESG and sustainable investment experience.

Husain joins Cohen & Steers from Moody's Investor Services, where he led the firm's strategies for integrating ESG data and metrics into credit analysis and research. Prior to that, he was senior director of ESG at TIAA and its asset management unit, Nuveen, an environmental project manager at ICF International, and a climate and energy officer at the United Nations.

Cohen & Steers poaches GAM's Cooney for distribution team

Joseph Harvey, president at Cohen & Steers, said: "We are committed to the continuous development of our firm's ESG and sustainability practices. In addition to his role on the investment team, Khalid will guide our firm's corporate ESG practices and influence strategy development. We are pleased to have someone of Khalid's expertise join Cohen & Steers to further expand these important capabilities."

Jon Cheigh, CIO at Cohen & Steers, added: "We believe companies that integrate ESG considerations into their strategic plans and operations can enhance long-term shareholder value while mitigating potential risks. The size and experience of our investment teams, together with our engagement with companies allows us to assess material ESG considerations beyond the scope of third-party research firms. Khalid brings the right skills, experience and perspective to build on this strong foundation."

 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Investec W&I promotes Stacey Parrinder-Johnson to CIO

Fidelity bolsters solutions and multi-asset team with Courtiers hire

ADVERTISEMENT

More on ESG

Investec's Parrinder-Johnson
People moves

Investec W&I promotes Stacey Parrinder-Johnson to CIO

She will oversee creation of investment and research office

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
Manulife makes double EM appointment
People moves

Manulife IM strengthens EM team with two appointments

Bryony Deuchars joins from Mirabaud

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
Caroline Shaw will join Fidelity in September
People moves

Fidelity bolsters solutions and multi-asset team with Courtiers hire

Caroline Shaw joins team

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 19 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

BlackRock Investment Institute considers China as separate from other EMs for first time

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

17 August 2021 • 1 min read
03

BlackRock's Stefan Gries on why 2020 posed 'real test' for conviction in semiconductor market

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Fund managers cut European growth expectations on Covid concerns

17 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

18 August 2021 • 1 min read
06

European ETFs turn green as ESG captures 50% of flows year to date

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 