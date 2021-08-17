Cohen & Steers appoints Khalid Husain as head of ESG

In this newly created role, Husain will also enhance the investment teams' existing ESG process, support strategy development and help guide Cohen & Steers' commitment to responsible corporate practices.

He brings more than 22 years of ESG and sustainable investment experience.

Husain joins Cohen & Steers from Moody's Investor Services, where he led the firm's strategies for integrating ESG data and metrics into credit analysis and research. Prior to that, he was senior director of ESG at TIAA and its asset management unit, Nuveen, an environmental project manager at ICF International, and a climate and energy officer at the United Nations.

Joseph Harvey, president at Cohen & Steers, said: "We are committed to the continuous development of our firm's ESG and sustainability practices. In addition to his role on the investment team, Khalid will guide our firm's corporate ESG practices and influence strategy development. We are pleased to have someone of Khalid's expertise join Cohen & Steers to further expand these important capabilities."

Jon Cheigh, CIO at Cohen & Steers, added: "We believe companies that integrate ESG considerations into their strategic plans and operations can enhance long-term shareholder value while mitigating potential risks. The size and experience of our investment teams, together with our engagement with companies allows us to assess material ESG considerations beyond the scope of third-party research firms. Khalid brings the right skills, experience and perspective to build on this strong foundation."