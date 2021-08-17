3D Investing certifications are awarded to funds which, following critical analysis and subsequent reports from the research team, adhere to the subsidiary's philosophy of "doing good, avoiding harm and leading change".

Four new funds were awarded certifications in the latest rebalance - three of which are Liontrust mandates. The £830m Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond fund, which is co-managed by Stuart Steven, Kenny Watson and Aitkin Ross, was commended by 3D Investing for its combination of traditional credit analysis with a "detailed sustainability assessment", which considers key ESG risks and makes use of a rigorous exclusion screen. However, the fund missed out on the subsidiary's impact ratings because, "like most responsible fixed interest funds, the majority of the fund is invested in financials that confer few clear positive social impacts", the research team explained.

Elsewhere, the £931m Liontrust Sustainable Future Cautious Managed and £1bn Future Defensive Managed funds - both run by Peter Michaelis and Simon Clements - were awarded certifications, with both portfolios described as representing an "all-in-one solution for the sustainable investor" within the IA Mixed Investment 40%-85% and 20%-60% Shares sectors respectively.

The fourth fund to scoop a certification was GS Emerging Markets Equity ESG Portfolio, which was launched in September 2018 by Basak Yavuz and Hiren Dasani. Now £349.7m in size, the Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV looks to invest in companies that either already have best-in-class ESG credentials, or which are actively improving their ESG profiles.

3D Investing said: "The fund's focus is on reducing the exposure to the harmful impacts of products, services and operational practices, rather than investing in solutions to social and environmental challenges. This translates into it having a significantly less harmful impact than its 3D benchmark."

Meanwhile, four Liontrust funds were awarded ‘A' impact ratings. Impact ratings, according to 3D Investing, must meet a minimum threshold for positive social and environmental impact based on a detailed analysis of their underlying portfolios.

Products achieving a single ‘A' rating in the latest rebalance include the £1.1bn Liontrust Sustainable Future UK Growth fund and the £876m Liontrust UK Ethical fund - the former of which uses the firm's Sustainable Future investment process when selecting UK stocks, and the latter of which applies an additional criterion that prevents it from investing in products tested on animals. Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed - which resides in the IA Mixed investment 40%-85% Shares sector - and Liontrust Sustainable Future European Growth, also achieved single A ratings.

Two Liontrust products achieved higher ‘AA' ratings - the £1.6bn Sustainable Future Global Growth fund and the £865m Sustainable Future Managed Growth fund, both of which are co-managed by Michaelis, Clements and Chris Foster.

"Liontrust has built a substantial responsible investment team, with an extensive range of funds," the 3D Investing research team said. "The team's process is based on a common framework founded on key structural growth themes, [such as] embracing improvements in quality of life, improvements in resource efficiency and the building of a stable and prosperous economy.

"Although many of these themes have clear sustainability benefits, others are less tangible, especially in the prosperous economy theme. Nevertheless, the sustainability themes are evident, with a low exposure to ethical controversies."