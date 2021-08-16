ADVERTISEMENT

Royal London to reduce carbon intensity in passive equity funds in ESG push

£23bn of funds affected

Tom Ellis
clock 16 August 2021 • 1 min read
The pension provider is introducing ‘tilts' to its £23bn collection of passive equity funds
Royal London has plans to reduce the carbon intensity found in its flagship passive equity funds' ‘governed range’ by more than 10%, in a bid to embed responsible investment across its investment offerings.

The pension provider is introducing 'tilts' to its £23bn collection of passive equity funds, including in its flagship 'governed range'.

The 'tilted' equity funds will increase holdings of companies with good ESG practices, and reduce holdings in companies with poorer practices.

As a result, the carbon intensity of the equity investments in its 'governed range', which has around 125 million customers' pensions invested in it, is expected to reduce by more than 10%.

Royal London said the move strengthens the pension provider's commitment to protecting the standards of living for this, and future generations - at no extra charge to customers.

In June, Royal London vowed to achieve net zero across its investment portfolio by 2025, and reduce its carbon equivalent emissions from its portfolio by 2030.

The pension provider said it would achieve net-zero direct operational emissions by 2030. It added that the changes to the funds would improve their ESG profile, without "significantly" impacting risk or returns.

Royal London's Martin Cholwill to retire after 37 years

Royal London chief commercial officer Julie Scott said: "This is not the time to be passive on ESG. The introduction of these 'tilts' to our pension range is part of investing our customers' money responsibly to make a positive difference to the planet. We will also continue to engage with companies to promote positive change.

"We are committed to making investing responsibly easy. That's why we are making this enhancement to our default pension fund range, with no extra charge to our customers."

