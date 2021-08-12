Njagulj, who will be based in London in her new role, will report to the firm's head of real estate, Americas, Todd Henderson, and head of real estate, APAC and EMEA, Clemens Schaefer.

Njagulj has more than 20 years of experience in architectural design, design management and sustainable built environments. Prior to her appointment at DWS, she was global head of ESG at CBRE Global Investors, where she was responsible for developing global sustainability priorities across the business.

Njagulj, who has won three awards over the last year for her work on sustainability, also previously worked at Bouygues UK, where she was head of R&D and innovation.

Njagulj has a master's degree in architectural design from the University of Belgrade, a master's degree in sustainability leadership from the University of Cambridge, and is a BRE Academy Fellow. She currently resides on the INREV ESG Committee and the ULI Sustainability Council.

Schaefer said: "We are very excited to appoint Sasha to lead our ESG efforts, her extensive industry achievements will prove integral in the next stage of our ESG journey. She will assume responsibility for further evolving our ESG real estate strategy as a continuation of our goal to achieve best practice globally across our real estate assets and portfolios."

Henderson said DWS has created a "solid foundation in factoring ESG principles" into its investment process.

"With the appointment of Sasha, we hope to further elevate our ESG execution capability," he added.

DWS's real estate platform currently has €16.6bn under management in 'green label' real estate.