US equity out of favour as ETP inflows drop to 2021 low

ETP inflows fell 45% in July to $75.5bn, according to the latest Global ETP Flow data from iShares, compared with June's $135bn.

The report stated that this was mainly driven by a fall in US-listed US equity flows, which had net inflows of $20.6bn, marking a substantial change in fortunes from the $67.5bn inflows in June.

European equity ETPs also experienced a drop in inflows, falling to the lowest monthly level since January 2021 at $1.3bn, with the largest fall coming from EMEA-listed ETPs.

Flows into inflation-linked bond ETPs set a new monthly record in July at $4.5bn, surpassing the previous $4.4bn record set in May.

The report stated: "In line with the trend we have seen so far this year, July flows largely went into US inflation linkers, but investors continued to allocate to global and eurozone linkers as well, albeit at much lower levels - $0.1bn and $0.2bn, respectively."

July also saw a significant pickup in sustainable and tech flows, with net inflows for US and European-listed ETPs up to $11.7bn for July, while tech flows hit $5.4bn, the highest level since February's record $13.4bn.

Despite the drop in flows in July, the total flows year to date has already surpassed the total for 2020, with $769.2bn year to date compared with $757.9bn for the entirety of last year, the report said.