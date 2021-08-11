ADVERTISEMENT

Aviva Investors shuts AIMS Target Income fund as it focuses on Target Return strategy

Fund will close on 29 September

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 August 2021 • 2 min read
Peter Fitzgerald's Target Income fund is closing
Peter Fitzgerald's Target Income fund is closing

Aviva Investors has informed investors that it will close its Multi-Strategy Target Income fund after it has experienced significant outflows, Investment Week has learned.

The fund, run by Peter Fitzgerald and Ahmed Behdenna, has three investment objectives: to provide income, manage volatility and preserve capital.

A letter to investors seen by Investment Week said "Whilst it has been successful in limiting volatility and providing income to investors, AVIVA Investment Funds believe its ability to preserve capital at the same time has been challenging".

The OEIC version of the fund launched in December 2014 and has a total of £418.7m assets under management (AUM).

From launch until the end of June it has suffered a capital loss of 3.7% and an income return of 4.2%, leading to a total overall return of 0.5% compared to its benchmark, which is 4% above the Bank of England base rate, which has been 4.45%, according to the factsheet.

New Aviva Investors CEO Versey outlines key engagement issues for 2021

The letter also noted that the fund has experienced significant outflows this year, with "additional assets at risk of redemption".

"If these assets were also to redeem, this will reduce the fund to a size that Aviva believe will no longer be able to achieve the efficiencies and economies with collective investment schemes," the letter said.

A spokesperson from Aviva Investors said the AIMS Target Return fund, which has a combined AUM of £5bn, "has always been the key flagship multi-strategy proposition".

The £3.9bn OEIC version of the Target Return fund aims to generate a positive return of 5% about the BoE base rate and to manage volatility.

"This decision enables the current portfolio management team to tighten its focus and continue to build on the improved performance AIMS Target Return has generated over the last two years," he said.

Rathbones' McIntosh-Whyte: Chasing high-income targets is 'a danger'

Over one year to the end of June the OEIC version of the fund returned 5.8% while the benchmark returned 5.1%. However, since inception it has underperformed returning 1.9% compared to its benchmark's return of 5.5%.

The fund is run by Fitzgerald and Ian Pizer, who was appointed in May this year after Mark Robertson, head of multi-strategy funds left the business to return to New Zealand.

Kathleen Gallagher

