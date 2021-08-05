BlackRock targets semiconductor boom with ETF launch

The iShares MSCI Global Semiconductors UCITS ETF (SEMI) is the first vehicle of its kind offering "truly global exposure" to the sector, according to the firm.

Domiciled in Dublin, SEMI will charge a total expense ratio of 0.35% and is benchmarked to the MSCI Global Semiconductors index.

It will track the MSCI ACWI IMI Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment ESG Screened Select Capped index and is categorised as Article 8 under SFDR.

SEMI will exclude companies with "unsustainable practices" and will maintain a minimal level of diversification.

A rebound in car sales and boom in tech demand has led to a global shortage of semiconductors since late 2020, which is predicted to last until at least the middle of 2022.

The shortage has exacerbated the share price boom of many manufacturers, with investors clamouring to build exposure to the technology.

Semiconductors are the fourth most-traded product globally, after crude oil, refined oil and automotives, according to McKinsey research.

"Semiconductors play a critical role across the electronics value chain, and their importance is only set to grow in an increasingly technologically oriented global economy," BlackRock said.