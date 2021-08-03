BlackRock launches two more Paris-aligned ETFs

ETFs have been designed to align with a 1.5°C scenario

The iShares MSCI EMU Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF (EMPA) and the iShares MSCI Europe Paris Aligned UCITS ETF (EUPB) have been designed to align with a 1.5°C scenario and meet the minimum standards of the EU Paris-Aligned Benchmark label.

Both ETFs listed on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange on 29 July have a TER of 0.15% and are categorised as Article 9 under SFDR.

The range now totals four, including the iShares MSCI World Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF and the iShares S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF.