£20m First Sentier Diversified Growth fund to close due to insufficient scale

Amber-rated in last AoV

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
New investment in the £20m fund has been closed since 27 July 2021
Image:

The First Sentier Diversified Growth fund is set to close on 15 September 2021 due to an inability to “achieve the scale needed to remain open”.

New investment in the £20m fund has been closed since 27 July 2021, as the fund shrunk a third in assets under management from its July 2019 peak of £30m, leaving its continued existence unviable.

First Sentier eyes 'remedial action' on poor value funds

In November 2020, the Andrew Harman managed offering received an amber rating in the firm's Assessment of Value report, meaning there are "opportunities for improvement". It struggled both with performance, for which it was designated an amber grade, and with economies of scale, for which it was awarded a half-amber, half-red rating.

A spokesperson for the firm said the decision was made owing to a decline in UK investor demand for such a product.

First Sentier launches infrastructure fund with emphasis on sustainable development

In a statement, the firm said: "The First Sentier Diversified Growth fund was launched as a UK OEIC in June 2015 in response to market demand for this strategy at the time. More recently, UK investor demand for diversified growth funds has declined and we have decided to close the UK OEIC version of the fund.

"We are committed to offering high-quality investment products to meet the needs and expectations of our investors and are focused on ensuring our funds remain relevant and competitive.

"First Sentier Investors remains committed to our multi-asset solutions team, investment ethos and process. Clients will still be able to access our multi-asset products in other jurisdictions or through segregated mandates."

