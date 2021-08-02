ADVERTISEMENT

Woodford investors remain in limbo until 2022 at earliest

Nine assets still unsold

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 August 2021 • 2 min read
Investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund have no definitive timeline for the return of their capital
Investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund have no definitive timeline for the return of their capital

Investors in the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund are stuck without their remaining capital until at least 2022, according to the latest investor update from Link Fund Solutions.

There is no definitive time period either for the fifth capital distribution or the completion of the fund's wind-up, which still consists of nine holdings.

Link to 'vigorously defend' Woodford legal claim

In the update, investors were told Link continues to "make progress regarding the sale of the remaining assets" and "it is hoped that the sale of the remaining assets will be concluded in 2022".  However it is "not possible to provide a definitive end date".

This date has shifted from "late 2021", which the firm told investors may be the end of the process in its 31 March 2021 update.

To date, investors have had £2.54bn of capital returned through four capital distributions with £123.6m of assets remaining, although the date for a fifth distribution has not been set.

One of the remaining holdings is unlisted US basalt producer Mafic, in which Link has invested a further £1.53m since 1 April 2020 to "enable the company to simplify its corporate structure, to meet required cashflow and appoint an investment bank to progress the company to its next stage of growth".

Other holdings include Benevolent AI, which saw its valuation halve in September 2019, and Sabina Estates, which saw its shares delisted from Guernsey-based The International Stock Exchange during the suspension of the fund over the summer of 2019.

'An utter disgrace': Industry demands answers two years after Woodford fund collapse

Atom Bank, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Nexeon, RM2, Rutherford Healthcare and BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity fund comprise the remaining unsold assets, with the latter used to invest proceeds of sales prior to making a capital distribution.

The net asset value of the fund's remaining assets has fallen from £164.2m on 26 February 2021 to £123.6m on 30 July 2021, although Link has not clarified whether this is a result of sales or falling valuations.

