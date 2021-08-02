ADVERTISEMENT

Quilter closes lowest risk Compass fund

The range recently celebrated its five-year anniversary

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Sacha Chorley, portfolio manager at Quilter
Quilter Investors (QI) has closed its lowest risk portfolio within its Compass range after it dropped to $7.8m in AUM.

Compass 2's closure followed "a regular review" of QI's product range, a spokesperson said.

"This is the lowest risk level portfolio available in the Compass range, and we have typically found international investors to have a higher appetite for risk, hence the reduced demand we have seen at this lower level," he said.

Quilter Investors adds Patel and Chorley to Cirilium range

The Compass range, which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary, will now consist of Compass 3, Compass 4 and Compass 5.

The £158.8m Compass , will become be the lowest risk portfolio of the range. It has returned 33.6% since inception, according to its factsheet. The Compass 2 fund had returned 14.5% since inception to the end of March. 

The range, run by Sacha Chorley, is targeted at international investors. 

Kathleen Gallagher

Two Quilter Investors funds receive low marks in latest AoV

AssetCo completes acquisition of Saracen

