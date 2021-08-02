Quilter closes lowest risk Compass fund

Compass 2's closure followed "a regular review" of QI's product range, a spokesperson said.

"This is the lowest risk level portfolio available in the Compass range, and we have typically found international investors to have a higher appetite for risk, hence the reduced demand we have seen at this lower level," he said.

The Compass range, which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary, will now consist of Compass 3, Compass 4 and Compass 5.

The £158.8m Compass , will become be the lowest risk portfolio of the range. It has returned 33.6% since inception, according to its factsheet. The Compass 2 fund had returned 14.5% since inception to the end of March.

The range, run by Sacha Chorley, is targeted at international investors.