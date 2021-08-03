GCP Infrastructure to consider new allocations as PFI has 'come and gone'

"PFI is a bit of a dirty word in the UK," Kent said.

"The government has been pretty explicit over the last five years that they do not want to use those public-private procurement models to finance new infrastructure.

"The sort of infrastructure that PFI/PPP (public-private parnerships) benefitted, things like leisure and education, is today being funded by central government balance sheets."

Kent tends to hold about 25% of the portfolio in PPPs. The weighted average life of an investment in the 11-year-old company is 13 years.

As the cash comes back from those assets the manager will look to shift the portfolio asset allocation in line with the government's "evolving support for infrastructure".

Ofgem exposure

Given the company's exposure to public funded projects the manager has had to become familiar with audits, however, one of the current audits on a project within the portfolio is sapping more "time and energy".

Ofgem, the energy regulator, is currently auditing 14 ground mounted solar projects within the portfolio.

In its half year report, covering the six months to the end of March 2021, the company noted that during the period the owner of one project lost a judicial review and so the regulator was going to "revoke renewable obligation certificates and remove the project from the renewables obligation scheme".

GCP Infrastructure intends to appeal the decision as Ofgem were "asking for more information than at the time they needed to give the original accreditation," said Kent, which he believes is wrong.

"We think Ofgem are on the wrong side of what they are allowed to do," he added.

However, he believes no matter the outcome it will not have a significant impact on the company.

If Ofgem proceed, then GCP has a "number of contractual arrangements" which should protect it from loss.

In its half year report, the company noted that while its operating costs have remained broadly in line, there have been "increased professional fees associated with ongoing audits being carried out by Ofgem in respect of a portfolio of renewable assets".

However, overall operating costs were still lower in the half year to end of March 2021 than the previous year at £5.5m and £5.7m respectively.

For the full 2020 financial year, costs had increased at £12.1m for the year to the end of September 2020 and £11.5m for the same period the previous year.

Renewing renewables

Meanwhile, in renewables, which make up 60% of the trust, solar and wind have been the primary opportunities. However, the manager says the trust will go wider in the future and he is looking closely at opportunities offered by anaerobic digestion.

Anaerobic digestion is a process by which waste, in the absence of oxygen, is broken down and produces methane.

"What you then do with that methane is you can burn it to produce electricity, you can use it for the gas grid, or you can use it to transport fuel," said Kent.

The trust is trading on a 4.1% premium.