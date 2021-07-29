ADVERTISEMENT

Bev Shah joins The Big Exchange as non-executive director

Joins a four-strong board chaired by Campbell Fleming

Impact investment platform The Big Exchange has appointed Bev Shah, founder and CEO of City Hive, as an independent non-executive director.

The Big Exchange is a social, environmental and impact investment platform co-founded by The Big Issue, which offers 46 independently rated social and environmental funds from 15 asset managers managing a total of £58bn of assets.

The platform said Shah is a "passionate trailblazer and commentator" in the investment management industry, having founded think tank and advocacy group City Hive. She is dedicated to achieving accountability, cultural change and the creation of a sustainable and equitable society.

Shah is also currently on the advisory board of the UK Government-backed City of London socio-economic diversity taskforce and co-chair of the Race and Ethnicity Workstream for the Diversity Project.

She has also been appointed to the Court of the Guild of Investment Managers. Last year, she was awarded Freedom of the City of London and recognised for her contribution to the industry at the Women in Investment Awards.

Prior to founding City Hive, Shah clocked up over 15 years' experience as an investor at some of the world's largest financial institutions: Aviva Investors, Merchant Securities (now part of SanLam UK), HSBC, Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers.

Closing the ethnicity investment gap: Democratising investing is key to creating a fairer society

Shah said: "I am really proud to be joining The Big Exchange board to help them achieve their mission of making investing more accessible. The democratisation of investing is key to helping to build a fair and equal society. Financial wellbeing is not a perk for the few but a right of the many."

Jill Jackson, CEO of The Big Exchange, added: "We are delighted to welcome Bev to the board of The Big Exchange. Her aspirations to pioneer positive change in the industry fit perfectly with ours and her wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for better customer outcomes will be a huge asset as we continue on our dedicated mission to make money count for more."

Campbell Fleming, chair of The Big Exchange, said: "We are thrilled that Bev has agreed to join the board of The Big Exchange. Her in-depth experience of working for several blue-chip financial corporations, combined with her passion and flair as a dedicated and award-winning social entrepreneur provides us with a rare asset within the sector of furthering our mission towards fair, sustainable and inclusive finance."

Shah joins a four-strong board chaired by Fleming, which also includes Jackson, Nigel Kershaw, chair of The Big Issue Group, and Kevin Riches, director of Momenta Group and The Big Exchange.

