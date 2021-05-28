Ashoka India Equity trust to issue new shares in hunt for new capital

The board of the Ashoka India Equity investment trust believe is a compelling investment opportunity

The £126.9m Ashoka India Equity investment trust is hunting new capital as it plans to issue new shares that will become effective next month.

The board of the trust approved the issuance of new shares in April following strong performance by the managers, White Oak Capital.

White Oak founder Khemka eyes post-Covid market 'normalisation' for India

The trust, which started trading in July 2018, has seen its NAV grow 46.2% to the end of April, compared to its benchmark MSCI India which has seen a 15% growth in the same period, according to its factsheet.

"India is currently faced with the challenge of the second wave of the Covid-19 virus," said Andrew Watkins, chairman of the trust.

However, he went on to highlight the country is "an attractive, long-term investment, and the board continues to believe that there is a compelling investment opportunity, which plays strongly to our manager's bottom-up approach to stock selection".

From a 'soft' issue to a national priority: Demographics playing a key role in India's adoption of ESG issues

Dealings in new shares is expected to start on 18 June.

The trust is trading on a 2.1% premium, according to figures from the Association of Investment Companies.