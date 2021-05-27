DFMs double down on ESG integration as client interest grows over past year

Some 92% of intermediaries now invest in or recommend responsible investments to at least some of their clients

Discretionary fund managers have ramped up their knowledge of ESG integration over the past year with over two thirds (69%) of DFMs now claiming to be clued up on investing responsibly.

This is an improvement on the 52% of DFMs who said they had a good understanding of ESG integration last year, data from Research in Finance shows, and tallies with 57% of DFMs agreeing ESG integration has gone from 'nice to have' to 'must have'.

The group's annual UK Responsible Investing Study found that among advisers, 45% of financial intermediaries agree ESG integration is now essential, up from 24% the previous year.

Furthermore, 63% of intermediaries said responsible investing could be suitable for their typical client, compared to 45% the previous year.

Clients are also becoming increasingly ESG savvy, with 78% of fund selectors reporting increasing demand from their clients over the past 12 months on the back of heavier media coverage.

Almost all intermediaries (92%) now invest in or recommend responsible investments to at least some of their clients.

Fund managers' ESG and impact disclosures are essential, with 72% of intermediaries citing the quality and depth of a manager's ESG reporting as salient.

Climate change risk exposure, carbon footprint, and the overall environmental and social impact of a fund versus its benchmark are among the key metrics considered by intermediares.

"The larger wealth management firms really intensified their efforts towards responsible investing over 2020 and continue in that vein," said Annalise Toberman, head of insight at Research in Finance.

"As these firms tool up, they inevitably become more discerning customers. They expect greater transparency from fund managers around ESG and impact. Scrutiny is currently aimed at funds badged as 'responsible' or 'sustainable' but could easily extend to managers' whole ranges - not least because some groups are already making ESG scores available for all of their funds."

Greenwashing tops investors' concerns around ESG

Jack Dominy, the group's senior research consultant, added: "As understanding and knowledge around responsible investing continues to build among intermediaries, the demand for improved transparency will only increase.

"End-investor demand for responsible solutions is growing, but as the volume of funds and complexity around terminology increases, these investors are looking for easy to understand and tangible information to help inform their decision-making when it comes to investing responsibly.

"This means retail intermediaries are looking for the same from fund managers' ESG reporting, so evidencing the impact of investments from both an ESG and financial point of view will be crucial moving forward."

