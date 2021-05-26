Richard Staveley leaves Gresham House and steps down from GHS trust

Richard Staveley, co-manager of the Gresham House Strategic (GHS) investment trust and managing director at Gresham House, has resigned from the business after a 20-month tenure and will leave with immediate effect.

Staveley, who is additionally sole manager of the open-ended Gresham House UK Smaller Companies fund since June 2020, will also step down as co-manager of the £49.4m GHS trust, which he runs alongside investment committee chair Tony Dalwood and deputy fund manager Laurence Hulse.

GHS, which accounts for £58m of Gresham House's £4bn of assets under management, is one of several funds managed by Gresham House's strategic equity team, which includes Hulse and Dalwood, and has Gresham House fund managers Ken Wotton and Graham Bird on its committee.

"[The team] will continue to manage GHS's portfolio as they have done since 2015," a spokesperson for Gresham House said.

"The long-term track record of GHS remains strong in both absolute and relative terms. The resources within Gresham House's strategic equity team are significant and remain focused on targeting superior returns through this specialist and engaged investment approach."

They added: "We wish Richard well for the future."

GHS's board said it was "disappointed" that Staveley has resigned, adding that the manager made "a significant positive impact, with two thirds of GHS's current investment portfolio made up of stocks acquired during his tenure".

"Richard's investment decisions have driven significant NAV growth for the portfolio which has contributed to the increase in the share price of GHS," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the board is considering the implications for the future management of GHS' portfolio and will "make another announcement in due course".

"Richard is a named key person for the purposes of the investment management agreement, and as such the board of GHS is ready to consider and respond on any replacement personnel proposed by GH [Gresham House], that would form the basis of any ongoing management of the investments of GHS," it said.

In terms of the Gresham House UK Smaller Companies OEIC, the firm will be hiring a replacement manager within the next three months.

The departure comes five days after Gresham House - a 23% shareholder in GHS - requisitioned a general meeting to reconsider the 18-year tenure of its board chair David Potter, in a bid to bring the vehicle up to speed with the Association of Investment Companies' code of corporate governance.

The GM would also discuss a strategic review of GHS's investment strategy, as well as a commitment from GHS not to issue shares below NAV.

As a result of the now-planned strategic review, Gresham House Asset Management has been served a 12-month notice period as the investment trust's asset manager, in accordance with an agreement between GHS and the investment management firm.

Gresham House's call for a GM resulted in Potter announcing his retirement from the board and that he will not be standing for re-election at the forthcoming AGM in September.

Gresham House's requisition for an extraordinary general meeting of GHS shareholders was made in order to consider six resolutions:

• To remove Potter as chair and non-executive director with immediate effect

• To appoint Gresham House representative Jeston Na Nakhorn as a non-independent non-executive director

• For Helen Sinclair to become interim non-executive chair of GHS until the AGM

• For Ken Lever to be appointed senior independent non-executive director of GHS

• For the directors of GHS to undertake a review of the strategy - which would include a realisation of invested assets of GHS

• For any appointee to GHS's board between the requisition date and the conclusion of the EGM to be removed from office as a director of the investment trust.

Over three years, GHS has returned 76.2% compared to its average peer's return of 32.5%, according to data from FE fundinfo. It is currently trading on a 7.5% discount to NAV.