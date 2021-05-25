R&M appoints ASI global head Hoctor-Duncan as exec director

Alex Hoctor-Duncan to join R&M less than a year after being named global head of ASI

River & Mercantile has appointed global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments Alex Hoctor-Duncan as an executive director to lead the firm’s strategic development.

Hoctor-Duncan will join River and Mercantile's board later this year, following "the conclusion of his contractual responsibilities", focusing on strategy development, specifically within the company's solutions business and the asset management team.

Prior to his role as global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments, which he took on in October 2020 having been its global sales director since 2018, Hoctor-Duncan was at BlackRock where he held several senior distribution roles.

As executive director at River & Mercantile, Hoctor-Duncan will serve alongside veteran fund manager and former Aberdeen Standard Investments co-CEO, Martin Gilbert, who is the current deputy chair of the board.

James Barham, group CEO of River and Mercantile, said: "The momentum within the business is noticeable as the investment we made in distribution and in new investment teams make an impact in particular in our Solutions and Wholesale businesses."