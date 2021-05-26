New climate research house to focus on net zero transition

Industry Tracker will provide investors with evidence-based data that they need to engage with companies

The teams behind Carbon Tracker and Planet Tracker have launched a research house designed to tackle the gap in the market for in-depth research and analysis on industrial sectors that are critical to economies and low-carbon solutions.

Industry Tracker will provide investors with evidence based data that they need to engage with companies in climate-critical sectors on their transition plans and facilitate the redirection of capital to provide the deep emissions cuts needed for the decarbonisation of the global economy.

The research will look across the value chain at sectors including cement, steel and chemicals (which account for 16% of direct CO2 emissions globally) alongside capital goods, technology, health and other consumer sectors. The team will cover the largest and most impactful companies globally, conducting bottom-up analysis to assess alignment with 1.5 degree pathways and the implications for business models, earnings and balance sheets.

It is being launched by the team that set up Carbon Tracker and Planet Tracker, alongside Carole Ferguson, who has been leading the investor research team at CDP, the non-profit which runs the world's environmental disclosure system.

Ferguson said: "Despite the massive growth of the sustainable finance industry and more and more countries committing to ambitious net zero targets, capital is not currently being directed to the type of real-economy transformation that is required.

"That is where Industry Tracker comes in - to provide investors with detailed bottom-up research that links financial and climate metrics, and to support the reallocation of investment towards vital solutions for these critical sectors."

Ferguson will head up the new initiative, which will build on the previous work of CDP's best-in-class investor research team in addressing materiality for high impact sectors and complement the sectoral and company-level work already being done by Carbon Tracker and Planet Tracker.

Mark Campanale, founder and executive chair of Carbon Tracker, commented: "With this launch, I am confident that between the three sister organisations, we now cover all of the major investment sectors of interest to the financial community, and can accurately track the environmental footprint of companies across the entire value chain.

"I very much look forward to working with the team and building on our essential work in providing systems-wide solutions to address the climate crisis and wider degradation of the world's natural capital."

Industry Tracker's first piece of research will be published this summer, focusing on the European steel industry and its scope to adopt hydrogen technology to transition away from carbon-intensive blast furnace plants.

