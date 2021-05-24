HSBC AM appoints new climate technology team

HSBC Asset Management has appointed a new Climate Technology team called 'Climatech' as part of its strategy to expand direct investment capabilities in alternatives.

Joanna Munro, global chief investment officer (CIO) at HSBC Asset Management, said: "Technology will play a major role in enabling the energy transition, funded by public money, private capital and philanthropic commitments like HSBC's Climate Solutions Partnership with the World Resources Institute and WWF.

"The appointment of this team will allow us to provide clients with early exposure to sectors which are just emerging as such, but will become major sources of financial and environmental value over the decade."

The team will develop a venture capital investment strategy providing clients with opportunities to invest globally in technology startups who are addressing the challenges of climate change.

The strategy will focus on companies across the energy, transportation, insurance, agriculture and supply chain sectors.

The first fund is planned to be launched before the end of the year with an intended cornerstone investment from HSBC.

The team will report into Remi Bourrette, head of Venture and Growth Investments, who joined the firm last year from HSBC Global Banking and Markets. Other members of the team include Christophe Defert and Michael D'Aurizio.

Defert joins as head of Climate Technology Venture Investments. He has over 16 years' experience in investment banking, private equity, corporate M&A, energy contracts and venture capital. Before joining HSBC Asset Management, Defert spent 10 years at Centrica where he most recently built and led Centrica Innovations' Venture effort globally.

D'Aurizio joins as investment director, Climate Technology. He has over 10 years' experience in power, utilities, and clean energy including business strategy and venture capital, and previously led Centrica Innovations' US activities.

