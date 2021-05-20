ESG investors prioritising climate change over diversity - research

Climate change and environmental issues dominate investor concerns when it comes to ESG, with diversity ranking low on the agenda, according to research by Smith & Williamson Investment Management.

Although 2020 saw a 20% rise in the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) considering ESG in their investment decisions, only 9% of HNWIs placed diversity as an important ESG issue.

Over half (55%) of HNWIs placed climate change risk as a top three ESG issue that the companies they invest in should care about. Among those who said they are more likely to consider ESG in their investment decisions now, 75% were motivated by the greater media spotlight placed on environmental issues by activists such as Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough.

Showing the imbalanced ESG priorities of investors, despite the Black Lives Matter movement prompting 30% of investors to consider making their investment portfolios more ESG focused, only 9% actually placed ‘Diversity' as one of the top three ESG issues companies should care about.

Despite widespread media attention in recent years given to governance issues - such as executive pay and business ethics - the 'G' still far from being a priority. Only 12% of investors consider executive pay a top ESG priority for companies, while only 33% consider business ethics and 18% consider labour policies and relations to be a top priority respectively. This lack of focus on governance issues comes despite 55% saying that company responses to Covid-19 encouraged them to consider investing responsibly overall.

Nick Murphy, partner at Smith & Williamson Investment Management, said: "The current over-emphasis on environmental issues is putting real and sustained change at risk. We, of course, welcome global collaboration on addressing climate change - such as President Biden's ‘Green New Deal' - and moves by companies to show their green credentials.

"However, while the green credentials of a company are increasingly high on the investor agenda, it is worth noting that the most sustainable companies are also those that carefully consider their social and political impact, as well as their governance.

"This selective approach to ESG issues risks undermining the whole purpose of ESG investing - investing to enact change. Neither environmental nor social progress can be made without getting the fundamentals of governance right. Good governance is the foundation stone upon which ESG must rest to deliver the social outcomes people are increasingly looking for."

Young investors are the exception to this trend, contributing to a rise in interest in social issues in particular: 45% of 18-34 year old HNWIs placed diversity as a leading issue for companies to consider - more than double the response of the wider investor base (22%).

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have also been a focus on social issues with Millennial and Gen Z investors. Younger investors were more attentive to the actions of companies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic (64%) and the disproportional financial and social adversity of Covid-19 on specific groups (62%) than their older counterparts.