Jupiter revamps Merlin team with raft of internal promotions

Jupiter has made series of internal appointments within the Jupiter Independent Funds Merlin team, with David Lewis promoted to co-head of strategy and Algy Smith-Maxwell to research director.

Established in 2001, the Jupiter Independent Funds range encompasses ten portfolios with £6.8bn in assets under management.

Under the changes, David Lewis is promoted to co-head of strategy, Independent Funds, working alongside team head John Chatfeild-Roberts. Lewis has been a member of the investment team for ten years.

Algy Smith-Maxwell will take on the role of research director, Independent Funds, taking a step back from day-to-day fund management. Smith-Maxwell, who joined Jupiter in 2001 from Lazard Asset Management, is one of the founding members of the Jupiter Merlin team and has worked alongside John Chatfeild-Roberts for over 20 years.

In his new role, he will focus on developing the team's research capability, overseeing analysis of asset classes, management teams, and potential areas for investment.

Amanda Sillars is appointed ESG director, Independent Funds, a role she will conduct alongside her fund management responsibilities. She will lead the team's ESG research and engagement, working with Jupiter's governance and sustainability team to implement best practice across all funds in the Merlin range.

George Fox, who began his investment career at Jupiter in 2018 as a graduate trainee, is promoted to assistant fund manager, Independent Funds.

Stephen Pearson, CIO, Jupiter, said: "The Jupiter Merlin team has been a mainstay of the UK investment industry for many years now. Over its time at Jupiter the team has demonstrated real continuity for clients in terms of its process, its performance and its people.

"We are pleased to be in a position to make these changes, refreshing the team structure and promoting internal talent, while retaining the unique character that has defined the team over the years."

Chatfeild-Roberts added: "Jupiter Merlin exists to serve our clients. As a team, we share one goal: to maximise returns for our clients through long term investment in outstanding funds, managed by talented individuals. It is a formula that has served us well over the years.

"I would like to offer my congratulations to David, Amanda and George on their new roles, each of which will add an exciting new dimension to the strategy. I have worked with David for many years now and have long valued his commitment and incisive analysis. I very much look forward to working with him to lead this next stage of the team's growth.

"I am also delighted that Algy will continue to be a key part of the Merlin team and we will all benefit from his experience and expertise as he develops his new role."

The team will continue to be supported by investment director Alastair Irvine, who joined Jupiter to work with the Merlin team in 2015.