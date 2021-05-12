US inflation reaches 13-year high of 2.6%

The US rate of inflation has hit 2.6% in the 12 months to March

The US rate of inflation has hit 2.6% in the 12 months to March, the highest level seen since 2008 and breaching the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

This inflation data is ahead of the consensus expectation and will likely compound some investors' fears that the outlook for US growth stocks is challenged.

Should inflation continue to rise, many expect that the Federal Reserve will be forced to act and further hike rates.

Such fears have already begun to weigh on markets.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones index closed down at 34,269 after falling from an open of 34,572 as fears over inflation grew.

Meanwhile the FTSE 100 also fell, closing at 6,939 after opening at 7,123.

Willem Sels, CIO of private banking and wealth management at HSBC, expects inflation increases to accelerate as the US economy continues to reopen.

"While goods price inflation may start to reduce, we are starting to see some signs of inflation in services accelerating; hotel prices and air fares are picking up as the economy reopens," said Sels.

"The composition of inflation is clearly changing, and as a result, we think overall, CPI inflation may rise somewhat further still to 3.8%, before coming down in the course of H2."

Though Sels and his team expects inflation to average out at 2.5% over the long term, he is apprehensive about the short term volatility that could be created in the meantime.

He added: "For markets, the difficult task of forecasting inflation is leading to continued volatility in the Treasury market.

"This in turn is causing almost daily swings in the relative performance of growth stocks vs value stocks. We think this volatility may persist for a while but without a clear direction; in fact, we think markets have already priced in a lot on the inflation front."

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve for how it reacts to this rising inflation, with the recovery in energy prices and President Biden's record-breaking stimulus package continuing to encourage consumer demand.

Jai Malhi, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said investors will be watching inflation in conjunction with rising wages and the impact this has on recruitment. Should this trend continue, then the central bank may be forced to act.

"For now, the Fed is likely to believe this is just a temporary spike given the more generous unemployment benefits are set to end in early September," explained Malhi.

"If true, then markets need not be overly worried about inflation. However, if the Fed has misjudged its position then fears of a quicker pace of tightening are likely to drive volatility in bond markets higher."