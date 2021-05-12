Oak Partnership to demerge as Evenlode becomes independent

The Oak Investment Partnership, which sits above subsidiaries Wise Investment, Wise Funds and Evenlode Investment Management, is demerging from the structure.

From July 2021, the three partner companies will operate as "distinct" employee-owned companies.

The restructure is being pursued to allow for greater simplicity and long-term alignment of the partner companies.

The Oak Partnership was created in 2016 following a reorganisation of Wise Investment, the firm founded by Tony Yarrow in 1992.

That restructure featured the establishment of Wise Funds and Evenlode Investment Management - headed up by Tony's son Hugh Yarrow - as separate businesses.

"The Oak Partnership has successfully evolved to a point where a demerger makes better sense for each individual partner and their next chapter of growth," said Hugh Yarrow. "For Evenlode, our long-term investment approach remains the same, but with a simpler operating structure and a clearer alignment between our long-term goals and Evenlode as a distinct operating company."

All three companies will continue to operate from existing offices in West Oxfordshire.

The demerger has been similarly welcomed by Alexandra Rae and Vincent Ropers, CEOs of Wise Investments and Wise Funds respectively.

"We will keep a shared history and maintain close ties, but the restructuring will allow us to grow at our own pace and pursue opportunities independently," said Ropers.

"Wise Funds will be autonomously managed following the demerger. This will create a clearer, more streamlined platform for the next stage of our growth. We are very well capitalised; and look forward to building on our strong track record and continuing to provide attractive returns for our clients."

The demerger will require no changes to personnel, no job losses, and will not impact any fund ranges.