Register now: Sustainable Investment Festival attracts asset management CEOs and industry leaders

Phoenix Group's Sindhu Krishna, Federated Hermes' Michael Viehs and Unigestion's Fiona Frick are the latest names to be added to the Festival's line-up

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media is excited to bring together a compelling line-up of asset management CEOs and senior figures from leading fund groups specialising in sustainable investing for our must-attend Sustainable Investment Festival in June.

The inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival is now open for free registration and delegates will then be able to access all the sessions over the interactive four-day online event between 22 and 25 June, and on demand.

We are excited to be giving Investment Week readers unrivalled access to leading fund managers specialising in this area from more than 25 asset managers from across the industry in one place.

Our speakers are setting the agenda when it comes to sustainable investing and they will be sharing their insights on how this important sector is evolving and the key trends to look for in the months and years ahead.

The festival is also a great opportunity to hear how leading asset managers in this space are approaching sustainable investing across their wider fund ranges, as well as taking advantage of opportunities through specific funds and strategies.

Our delegates will also have the chance to pose their questions to the asset manager CEOs and industry experts during our interactive sessions to get the inside story on the big debates gripping our sector, as well as benefit from valuable networking opportunities.

The Festival will include our CEO Insight panel, entitled: How are frontrunners in asset management supporting and promoting the transition to a sustainable economy and inclusive society?

This discussion will examine the role and approaches of asset managers for bringing about real change and having a lasting impact on areas including diversity and inclusion, climate change and the sustainable economy.

It will also cover the following topics:

What can asset managers do to drive real sustainable and societal change?

How can positive impact be measured and demonstrated?

What does the investment industry still need to be better at and how can we get there?

How can fund selectors hold asset managers to account in this area?

Click here to register and to see the full agenda, including more information on our keynote speakers and breakout sessions.

High-profile speakers

Asset management CEOs and industry leaders joining us for the Festival for speaker sessions and panel debates include:

Peter Harrison, CEO at Schroders

Jens Peers, CEO and CIO at Mirova US

Andy Clark, CEO at EdenTree Investment Management

Fiona Frick, CEO at Unigestion

Ian Simm, founder and chief executive at Impax Asset Management

Mark Versey, CEO at Aviva Investors

Sindhu Krishna, head of sustainable investments at Phoenix Group

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of pension investments at Scottish Widows

Gareth Trainor, head of unit-linked investment solutions at Standard Life

Abbie Llewellyn-Waters, head of sustainable investing at Jupiter Asset Management

Michael Viehs, head of ESG integration at Federated Hermes