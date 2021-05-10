Head of personal investing Adrian Lowcock leaves Willis Owen

Head of personal investing at Willis Owen Adrian Lowcock has left the firm after nearly three years in the role, following a restructure.

Lowcock became head of personal investing at Willis Owen in July 2018 after just under two years as an investment director at Architas.

He has also previously served as head of investing at AXA Wealth, and as senior research analyst and investment commentator at Hargeaves Lansdown.

During his time with Willis Owen, Lowcock has become a significant commentator on market movements and investment funds for the UK intermediary community.

Commenting on the departure, managing director of Willis Owen Jason Chapman said Lowcock had "played an instrumental role in raising the profile of Willis Owen and developing the business over the past three years".

"He has been a model colleague and we all wish him every success with his future endeavours," he added.

Lowcock said: "After three years at Willis Owen the time has come for me to seek a new challenge. I hold everyone at the company in the highest regard and wish them every success in the future."