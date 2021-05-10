Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust charges ahead with London Stock Exchange listing

The trust is targeting a total shareholder return of 7.5% to 9.5% per annum

A trust managed by Aquila Capital that will invest in the energy efficiency sector is seeking to raise £150m when it lists on the London Stock Exchange.

The Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, which has announced its intention to float on the London main market with an IPO, has already identified a pipeline of approximately €210m (£180m) of energy efficient assets to invest in.

The trust is targeting a total shareholder return of 7.5% to 9.5% per annum by investing in diversified assets, including energy efficient lighting, smart building and metering services, cogeneration plants, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, efficient boilers, solar photovoltaic plants batteries, and electric vehicles and associated charging infrastructure.

Powering the winds of change: Four key issues powering the renewable energy revolution

Miriam Greenwood, chair of the Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, said: "The company will allow investors to access a leading European investment manager with considerable experience in the sector and a diverse pipeline focused on proven technologies across the European Economic Area, the UK and Switzerland."

She added: "The company is intended to assist corporates in stepping forward to play their part in addressing the major challenges facing the planet from climate change, supporting important and ambitious national targets across the region to reduce CO 2 emissions."

The company will target a dividend of a minimum of 3.5 pence per ordinary share in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

Alex Betts, senior investment manager of Aquila Capital, said that the "highly diverse" €210m advanced pipeline of energy efficient assets assembled for the fund are "predicted to generate stable cash flows for shareholders and significant environmental impact".

"We believe the target annual returns are attractive, providing investors with an asset-backed combination of income and capital growth," Betts added.

"We aim to generate these compelling returns for investors while providing a crucial service in reducing primary energy consumption and CO 2 emissions, while delivering economic savings for clients and supporting the transition to an economy driven by efficient and clean energy systems."

The decade of decarbonisation: Which three sectors will reap the rewards?

The investment adviser confirmed that it has also identified opportunities with a total value of about €300m that may become available for investment after the first anniversary of admission.

The trust is expected to qualify for London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark at admission, which recognises companies that derive 50% or more of their total annual revenue from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.