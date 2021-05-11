Brewin Dolphin MSIM funds shift to UK value overweight on vaccine bounce

Brewin Dolphin's MI Select Managers (MISM) funds have moved to an overweight position in UK equity funds and are targeting opportunities in small-cap value strategies, as head of central investment solutions David Hood anticipates a supportive environment arising from the country's vaccine roll-out and emergence from lockdown.

Hood told Investment Week the MSIM range is positioning for cyclical stocks "to do well as vaccines come through".

The MI Select Managers UK equity strategy, which Brewin Dolphin runs as part of its model portfolio service, has recently dropped the Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies fund in favour of the £75m Teviot UK Smaller Companies offering.

Brewin Dolphin total funds surpass pre-Covid highs

"It is a small-cap value strategy, which is pretty unusual. When you are thinking of small caps, you are usually thinking about growth, but it complements another mid-cap strategy we have that is run by Merian Global Investors," Hood explained.

"We also introduced the RWC value strategy in Q4 2020. Value has done very well post-vaccine announcements."

Elsewhere, Hood sees a positive outlook for the firm's MI Select Managers North American Equity fund, which blends value and growth approaches with three external managers.

"The first, JPM US Equity, is a value/quality strategy that is there for a particular style exposure," he said.

"It is there to counterbalance the exposure with Baillie Gifford American, which is undoubtedly growth orientated."

This approach meant that for most of last year Tesla was a large holding.

"They have actually reduced it recently but even so it is a strategy that did exceptionally well last year," Hood said.

The third fund is Legg Mason Royce US Smaller Companies, which was added in the summer of 2020 and has a value focus.

"Although domestic small-cap US stocks have had it pretty tough for many years, as the recovery comes through we thought it would be right to have this type of exposure," Hood added.

While the manager is expecting volatility to be a factor as the world emerges from the pandemic, the MSIM range is overweight equities across the board, while sustaining underweights to property and fixed income, particularly within sovereign and investment grade bonds.

Since the £3.3bn AUM range's inception three years ago, MISM Bond has returned 19.7%, MISM UK 11.8%, MISM UK Equity Income 9.1% and MISM North American 93.4%, according to data from Bloomberg.