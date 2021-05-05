FE Investments removes VAT payments from all portfolios

FE Investments has reduced its charges by removing VAT payments on all platforms, as its assets under management reach £4bn.

The investments arm of global fund data company FE fundinfo said the removal of VAT payments will apply to all of its portfolios, including its Hybrid, Mosaic, Responsibly Managed and Income ranges.

The removal of VAT payments comes as FE Investments sees AUM reach more than £4bn in the first quarter of 2021. This has increased from £3bn just nine months previously. Additionally, the firm has also increased its presence on third party platforms in recent months and its range of managed portfolios are now available to advisers using 14 different investment platforms.

Rob Gleeson, chief investment officer at FE Investments, said: "We are pleased to announce we will no longer have VAT applied to our range of portfolios. Our risk-targeted approach has been much in demand among advisers over the past year as the markets have suffered from periods of extreme volatility.

"By reducing our fees through the removal of VAT charges, we are making our offering even more competitive so even more end investors can benefit from our investment approach."

Having been formed as an investment consultancy to advisers in 2012, the company recently launched a specialist sustainable investment reporting offering for retail investors. The new reports which are available for FE Investments' Responsibly Managed portfolio range include information that helps investors understand the impact their investments are having.

Mark Chanda, head of adviser sales at FE fundinfo, added: "Despite the challenging market conditions over the past year, it has been incredibly pleasing to have been able to continue our year-on-year growth. Reaching £4bn of assets under management is an important milestone, especially considering we reached £3bn just 9 months ago.

"Even more so in these volatile times, advisers are increasingly attracted to our risk-adjusted portfolios, which do not make market calls, but instead seek to manage risk. With our managed portfolios now available on more platforms than ever before and our reduction in charges, we are looking forward to the next 12 months; working with and supporting our adviser clients throughout their growth journey."