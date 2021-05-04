Gravis Advisory launches digital infrastructure fund

Gravis Advisory has added a fourth OEIC to its existing range with the launch of the VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income fund, targeting the rapid growth of the digital economy.

The new offering will be managed by Matthew Norris, Gravis' director of real estate securities, and will invest in companies which own physical infrastructure assets that are "vital" to the digital economy, including data centres, telecom towers, fibre optic cable companies, logistics warehouses, and the digitalisation of transportation.

The offer period runs from today (4 May) to 31 May, and the fund will officially launch on 31 May. It will target an annual dividend yield of 3% by investing in real estate investment trusts, equities and bonds.

Norris said that the digital economy "now underpins huge swathes of our lives" and that it should be regarded as the "fourth industrial revolution".

"It is almost impossible to function effectively, either in a private or business capacity, without access to the connected digital world, and the digitalisation of society is transforming the face of traditional sectors of the economy," he added.

"To support the explosion in demand for connectivity, physical infrastructure assets are required, and behind the headlines a vast new infrastructure sector has been developing to support and sustain the new digital economy."

"The global pandemic has only hastened the transition to a digital economy, in some areas accelerating growth by five years versus expectations."

William MacLeod, managing director of Gravis Advisory, a subsidiary of infrastructure and real estate investment specialist Gravis Capital Management, said: "The infrastructure which supports the digital world has become absolutely critical to us all, ensuring we are able to keep operating smoothly and efficiently, wherever we are."

The fund has an annual management charge (AMC) of 0.8% taken from capital, with the OCF capped at the AMC.