Dynamic Planner expands sales and marketing teams

Financial planning software firm Dynamic Planner has made two key appointments as the business grows.

Alan Ferguson takes on the role of head of enterprise sales. Ferguson has spent over thirty years in the industry and has worked across the platform space of financial services having previously held senior sales positions with Standard Life Aberdeen, Parmenion, Ascentric and Zurich.

In his new role, Ferguson will be responsible for securing large scale clients for Dynamic Planner and the account management of existing partners.

Ben Howell has been appointed head of marketing at the firm. Howell has over two decades of industry experience, having worked at Quilter and Intrinsic.

Howell will be responsible for Dynamic Planner's strategic marketing and communications strategy which includes branding, sponsorship, PR and driving awareness throughout the industry through an extensive programme of conferences and events.

Both roles report to Dynamic Planner's sales and marketing director Yasmina Siadatan. She said: "Understanding our clients and the challenges they face is core to everything we do at Dynamic Planner, which is why I'm delighted to welcome such solid talent into our team.

"Both Ben and Alan join with a strong desire to solve problems for advice firms and help them realise the benefits of using the very latest financial planning technology."