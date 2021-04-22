FCA: Workplace racism faced by black people 'subtle and insidious'

There is a lack of black people across senior role in financial services and there is a “strong business case” for improving diversity, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said.

FCA executive director, consumers and competition Sheldon Mills, speaking today (22 April), outlined why black inclusion mattered to the watchdog and said black people today faced "subtle and insidious" racism in the workplace.

Speaking at the New Financial Accelerating Black Inclusion research launch, he said: "The lack of black people in senior roles is something we see across the financial services industry."

Report finds investment industry has made 'limited progress' on diversity data collection

Only 10 of 297 (3.4%) of chairs, chief executives or finance chiefs have ethnic minority backgrounds in FTSE100 firms, according to research.

"None of these are black, for the first time in six years," said Mills. "Data helps to drive transparency and action, and we need more data on black inclusion, but it's important that we also listen to the voices behind the numbers.

"This report does exactly that, shedding light on the challenges and lived experiences of senior black people in financial services. People who in many respects have ‘made it', but have had to fight so very hard to get to where they have, and are still subject to racism when they go into work."

Mills added racism may not be overt: "It's more subtle and insidious - whether that is individuals being surprised because black people speak a certain way, assuming they are the most junior team members or asking them to make the tea.

"Maybe it's the black woman being told she is aggressive or confrontational when the white woman is told she is confident and assertive, or the person turned down for the role because of a ‘lack of polish' or they weren't the right ‘fit'.

The next frontier of diversity: Why it is time for the industry to recognise neurodiversity

"Let me be very clear, that is still racism."

Mills said it had the direct effect of "undermining" black people: "It makes us feel self-conscious and question whether we can bring our whole selves to work or if we have to moderate our behaviour to fit in. All things that impact how hard we have to work, and the hurdles we have to overcome to be successful."

He added: "As a black man, I have experienced racism and been impacted by the lack of availability of opportunity and resulting outcomes that many black people face in the UK."

Black inclusion importance

Mills said greater representation at all levels was needed. He said under 1% of investment managers were black - compared to 3% of the population in the UK and 13% of the population in London.

"It raises questions about the future of the talent pipeline. And representation matters. According to research, the most ethnically diverse companies, for example, are 35% more likely to outperform the least diverse."

He also explained Black, Asian and minority ethnic adults are disproportionately represented among the growing number of vulnerable consumers - and so at greater risk of financial harm.

"If firms are going to be in a position to understand and meet the needs of these customers, as we expect them to, they need to consider whether they have the diversity of background, experience and the right culture to overcome biases and meet these needs."

Mills said the regulator was leading by example with the publication of its Ethnicity Action Plan and acknowledgment that "we know that we have an imbalance in representation across grades".

He concluded: "I want to make clear that diversity and inclusion (D&I) is not about competing priorities, just a need to recognise that groups are different and we need to think about how we include them in different ways. Black inclusion is very much a part of improving D&I.

"And for change to occur, leaders must commit to meaningful action in how they conduct their business, lead their organisations and serve a diverse range of communities."