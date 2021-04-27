HSBC Asset Management scraps VAT from global MPS range

HSBC Asset Management is removing VAT from the HSBC Global Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) range.

The MPS will now have an OCF ranging from 0.22% to 0.24%, dependent on risk profile. The price changes will come into effect as of Saturday 1 May.

Smera Ashraf, HSBC AM's head of UK discretionary distribution, said: "We are always looking to innovate and make sure our product range is not only providing investment excellence for advisers and their clients, but that we are also competitive when it comes to price.

"One of our advantages is that we have a large range of funds that we can access efficiently as fulfilment in our portfolios at no additional cost to our clients."

Psigma IM removes VAT from MPS range

HSBC AM has a range of five globally diversified risk rated profiles: Cautious, Conservative, Balanced, Dynamic and Adventurous. The portfolios are actively managed with input from a global team of investment professionals and use passive investments to fulfil the asset allocation.

The HSBC MPS range is currently available on the Aviva, Embark, FE Transmission, FidelityFunds Network, Novia and Standard Life platforms.

Kingswood removes VAT from discretionary MPS range

The decision to remove VAT follows industry discussions with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) about the requirement to add VAT to MPS products.

Asset managers such as Brewin Dolphin, Tilney Smith & Williamson and Investec have also removed VAT from their model portfolios, following HMRC's indication that it is not required.