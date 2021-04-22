EdenTree partners with Olympic hopeful Alice Dearing in sustainability awareness push

EdenTree Investment Management has entered a brand partnership with Team GB Olympic hopeful Alice Dearing to further its commitment to the environment, diversity and financial literacy within their shared communities.

Due to entrenched and complex barriers people of colour and ethnic minority communities are consistently excluded from aquatics, leaving their communities without necessary education in water safety.

One in four children leaves primary school unable to swim, while 95% of black adults and 80% of black children do not swim, according to Sport England.

Dearing, who is co-founder and brand ambassador for the Black Swimming Association (BSA) and on a path to becoming the first black female swimmer to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympic Games, will work with EdenTree to increase diversity in swimming and make sure this vital life skill is attainable to all communities.

As an open water swimmer, the issues of sustainability and protection of the environment are key to Dearing on a performance and personal level.

Meanwhile, EdenTree's focus on delivering profits with principles has led the firm to drive investor engagement on the reduction of ocean pollution. EdenTree has also been outspoken on the threat plastics pose to biodiversity and human health.

Andy Clark, CEO of EdenTree, said: "Alice's passion and commitment to improving diversity in swimming and protecting our oceans strongly align with EdenTree's responsible and sustainable principles.

"Alice also has a real interest in educating the younger generations around the importance of financial security and literacy, something we hope to work closely with her on throughout this relationship."

The collaboration between EdenTree and the World and European junior open water swimming champion will also look to promote financial literacy among younger generations, helping them understand and learn about money through various outreach initiatives tailored to schools and colleges.

Alice Dearing added: "This partnership will be a great collaboration, bringing together elite performance alongside a passion to engage and create change for a shared community and our environment. I look forward to working with EdenTree to shine a positive light on both the financial industry and society."