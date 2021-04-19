Still time to enter the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards

Investment Week and its sister titles Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions are accepting entries for the company, team and project categories for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards until Friday 23 April.

Following a year of unprecedented challenges for marketing and distribution, there are a host of new categories to enter.

The awards are intended to honour the marketing and content campaigns, as well as the individuals and teams that have successfully persevered and delivered excellence in terms of creativity, innovation, and customer engagement.

Several new categories have been added this year, which means that the awards now cover marketing and proposition development, as well as content marketing and thought leadership, direct and digital marketing.

They are focusing on identifying campaigns and teams that had the courage to try something new and build their brand in a different way during the pandemic.

Among the new categories for firms to enter are Best Use of Market Research, Best Use of Marketing Technology and Data and Best Digital Experience.

Entries will be judged by a panel of marketing, content, and investment experts from across the industry.

Returning categories this year include Community Partner/Sponsorship of the Year, Proposition Development - Asset Management and Thought Leadership Work - Retail.

