Cineworld leads list of ten most shorted UK stocks

Investors take aim at the cinema which has been forced to shut for over a year

Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest cinema chain, was the most shorted UK listed company, according to analysis from ETF provider GraniteShares.

Around 7.1% of Cineworld's stock was held short by six investment firms, with New Holland Capital taking the largest position with 2.42% of the company's shares.

The next most shorted UK listed companies were Sainsbury's, Tullow Oil, Hammerson and Echo Energy where the respective short positions were 7%, 6.9%, 6.7% and 6.1%.

Return of the Lockdown Laggards? Investors eye 'Covid casualty' stocks to prepare for 'revenge spending'

Among the stocks tracked by GraniteShares ETPs, Vodafone Group is the 30th most shorted company, with two fund managers holding short positions representing 2.1% of the outstanding stock.

In terms of which fund managers had the most short positions on UK listed companies, the analysis reveals GLG Partners LP had the highest number with 21.

This was followed by BlackRock Investment Management, Marshall Wace, AQR Capital Management and Jupiter IM with 14, 13, 11 and 11 short positions respectively.

Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said the recent activity in Gamestop and other shorted names captured the current trend for democratisation of finance with individual investors being able to pursue similar strategies as hedge funds and other professional investors.

Quantity is not everything: GameStop frenzy reinforces need for quality in US stocks

"As such, we have seen a significant increase in sophisticated investors looking to short popular UK and US stocks. In the first quarter of this year, $295m was traded through our products, which represents approximately a 40% increase on the $209m traded in the last quarter of last year," he said.